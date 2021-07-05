Liam Gallagher praises "celestial talent" of Emma Raducanu as tennis star stuns at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has a fan in Liam Gallagher. Picture: 1. TPN/Getty Images 2. Press/RANKIN

By Radio X

The former Oasis frontman has told Brits to "get behind" the tennis player this week following her success at Wimbledon. Find out more about the sports star here.

Emma Raducanu has found an unlikely fan in Liam Gallagher.

The former Oasis frontman may have never been to Wimbledon and might be more of a football than tennis fan, but he's taken the time to praise the sports star on Twitter, writing: "Get on the Les Dennis tday and get behind Emma Raducanu celestial talent".

Raducanu hasn't just impressed the musician, however, after storming the tennis tournament so far. Find out more about the wildcard entry, including her age, where she's from and when her next match takes place.

Who is Emma Raducanu and how old is she?

Emma Răducanu is an 18-year-old British professional tennis player who is currently competing in Wimbledon and is 338th in the world.

Her tennis idols are Li Na and Simona Halep. Her training coach is also Andy Murray's father in law.

Where is Emma Raducanu from?

She is half Romanian and Chinese and was born in Toronto, but her family moved to London when she was just aged two.

Who are Raducanu's parents?

Emma's father Ian is Romanian and her mother Renee is Chinese. Both are believed to work in finance.

How is she doing at Wimbledon 2021?

Raducanu was selected as a wildcard entry in the tournament this year and is yet to drop a set yet, winning over Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea to make it into the fourth round.

When is her next match?

Emma Raducanu is set to play Ajila Tomlijanovic at Wimbeldon on Monday 5 July from 4.45pm on Court 1.

The exact time of the match depends on when the first two games on Court 1 end today.

Reception and praise

Get on the Les Dennis tday and get behind Emma Raducanu celestial talent — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2021

The tournament itself tweeted: "A star is born - and her name is @EmmaRaducanu".

18 years old.

338th in the world.

Into the fourth round.



A star is born - and her name is @EmmaRaducanu 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BMzUWJltmU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2021

