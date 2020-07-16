Skunk Anansie's Skin set to release autobiography

Skunk Anansie's frontwoman Skin performs at Skunk Anansie performs live at Auditorium Parco della Musica for Rock in Roma Festival. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

It Takes Blood And Guts will be released on 24 September this year.

Skin is set to release her autobiography later this year.

The Skunk Anansie frontwoman will tell the story of her life in the memoir; from her humble beginnings in Brixton, to forming the band in 1994, their headline set at Glastonbury Festival 1999 and much more.

The book - which is entitled It Takes Blood & Guts and is written with Lucy O'Brien - is set for release on 24 September 2020.

ITS COMING!!! My book is out on Sept 24th! Click on the link to pre-order a limited signed copy @Waterstones https://t.co/zKv9AE3JEP pic.twitter.com/A2O2HwOchM — skin (skunk anansie) (@skinskinny) May 12, 2020

A synopsis reads: “As a black, gay woman singing rock music, Skin is an unmissable force, especially in the early days of the band. But she had to fight for her success and she still does today.

“The book will tell her story from a difficult childhood growing up in Brixton, fighting poverty and prejudice, through the band's early days, huge success and timeless performances, her work as a social and cultural activist, championing LGBTQ+ rights, advocating women and young people in the arts and music industry, a fashion icon, model and muse and her legacy as one of the most influential women in British rock."

Skin says: "It's been a very difficult thing being a lead singer of a rock band looking like me and it still is. I have to say it's been a fight and it will always be a fight. That fight drives you and makes you want to work harder . . . It's not supposed to be easy, particularly if you're a woman, you're black or you are gay like me. You've got to keep moving forward, keep striving for everything you want to be. It's been a fight, and there has been a personal cost, but I wouldn't have done it any other way."

