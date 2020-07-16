Skunk Anansie's Skin set to release autobiography

16 July 2020, 17:50 | Updated: 16 July 2020, 18:54

Skunk Anansie's frontwoman Skin performs at Skunk Anansie performs live at Auditorium Parco della Musica for Rock in Roma Festival
Skunk Anansie's frontwoman Skin performs at Skunk Anansie performs live at Auditorium Parco della Musica for Rock in Roma Festival. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

It Takes Blood And Guts will be released on 24 September this year.

Skin is set to release her autobiography later this year.

The Skunk Anansie frontwoman will tell the story of her life in the memoir; from her humble beginnings in Brixton, to forming the band in 1994, their headline set at Glastonbury Festival 1999 and much more.

The book - which is entitled It Takes Blood & Guts and is written with Lucy O'Brien - is set for release on 24 September 2020.

READ MORE - Skunk Anansie's Skin: "We love the Gallaghers, but Damon Albarn always hated us"

A synopsis reads: “As a black, gay woman singing rock music, Skin is an unmissable force, especially in the early days of the band. But she had to fight for her success and she still does today.

“The book will tell her story from a difficult childhood growing up in Brixton, fighting poverty and prejudice, through the band's early days, huge success and timeless performances, her work as a social and cultural activist, championing LGBTQ+ rights, advocating women and young people in the arts and music industry, a fashion icon, model and muse and her legacy as one of the most influential women in British rock."

Skin says: "It's been a very difficult thing being a lead singer of a rock band looking like me and it still is. I have to say it's been a fight and it will always be a fight. That fight drives you and makes you want to work harder . . . It's not supposed to be easy, particularly if you're a woman, you're black or you are gay like me. You've got to keep moving forward, keep striving for everything you want to be. It's been a fight, and there has been a personal cost, but I wouldn't have done it any other way."

READ MORE: Stormzy apologises to Skunk Anansie's Skin after claiming to be first black Brit to headline Glastonbury

Latest On Radio X

Which of these albums sold more copies?

Bet you can't guess which of these classic albums sold more copies!

Quizzes

The Deaf Institute in September 2015

Manchester's Deaf Institute and Gorilla venues to permanently close
The Killers' Brandon Flowers, The Cure's Robert Smith and Royal Blood

Summer Encore Festival to stream classic gigs from The Killers, The Cure, Royal Blood & more

Festivals

Liam Gallagher Performs At The O2 Arena, London

Liam Gallagher gives his stance on wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Liam Gallagher

Alex Turner and Chris Tarrant

How far can you get in this Arctic Monkeys Who Wants To Be A Millionaire quiz?

Quizzes

Mike Skinner of The Streets performing live in 2019

Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan and Streets Drive-In shows cancelled

Kaiser Chiefs

Latest Videos

Dom can't watch Chris Moyles' DJ set this week and he's fuming

Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set

Chris Moyles convinced listener Big Baz to set up a Go Fund Me page and the results were amazing

Your response to the Big Baz Beer Fund was seriously heartwarming
Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing

Banksy's mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground by TfL
Bastille

Why are Bastille called Bastille?

Bastille