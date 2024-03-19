Shed Seven announce 30th anniversary UK tour

Shed Seven are set to embark on UK dates this winter. Picture: James Edmond / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

Rick Witter and co will set out on UK dates this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Shed Seven have announced 30th anniversary UK dates for 2024.

The Chasing Rainbows band are set to celebrate three decades since their debut album Change Giver was released in 1994 with a tour spanning 23 dates across 23 cities and towns this November and December.

The winter shows kick off at the Sheffield Octagon on Thursday 14th November and end at the O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 14th December.

The York band explained in their announcement: "We are thrilled to announce a very special 30th-anniversary tour, spanning 23 dates across 23 cities and towns this November and December."

They continued: "Each night, we promise to deliver a career-defining set, as well as featuring tracks from our recent number one album ‘A Matter of Time.’

They'll be joined on the dates by special guests The Sherlocks.

See their full dates below and how to buy tickets.

Frontman Rick Witter said of the news: "This tour is our way of saying thank you to all our incredible fans, both old and new. So whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or are just discovering/re-discovering our music, we would love you to join us for what will be an unforgettable celebration of 30 years of Shed Seven. Don’t miss out on what will be the best Shed Seven tour ever.” Rick xx"

Shed Seven's 30th Anniversary 2024 UK tour dates:

14th November 2024 – Sheffield Octagon

15th November 2024 – Cardiff University Great Hall

16th November 2024 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

18th November 2024 – Halifax Victoria Theatre

19th November 2024 – Hull City Hall

21st November 2024 – Music Hall

22nd November 2024 – Glasgow: O2 Academy

23rd November 2024 – Edinburgh: O2 Academy

25th November 2024 – Leicester O2 Academy 1

26th November 2024 – Margate Dreamland Hall By The Sea

28th November 2024 – Bristol O2 Academy 1

29th November 2024 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

30th November 2024 – Leeds O2 Academy

2nd December 2024 – Oxford O2 Academy 1

3rd December 2024 – Lincoln Engine Shed

5th December 2024 – Stockton Globe

6th December 2024 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

7th December 2024 – Birmingham O2 Academy 1

9th December 2024 – Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

10th December 2024 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

12th December 2024 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

13th December 2024 – Nottingham Rock City

14th December 2024 – London O2 Brixton Academy

How to buy Shed Seven 2024 tour tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 22nd March at 10am local time.

A pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 20th March for fans who sign up to Shed Seven's official mailing list by 12pm on Tuesday 19th March.

Those fans who sign up in time will receive a pre-sale access email on 20th March at 9am.