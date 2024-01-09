Listen to Shed Seven's collab with Pete Doherty, Throwaways

Shed Seven's Rick Witter and Pete Doherty. Picture: Getty Images

The song is the next track to be released from the band's new album A Matter Of Time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shed Seven collaborated with Pete Doherty on their latest album.

The Britpop outfit joined forces with The Libertines rocker on their Throwaways track, which features on their sixth studio album A Matter of Time.

Listen to the collaboration below:

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, frontman Rick Witter told NME: “We played just before The Libertines on the main stage [at the Bingley Weekender in 2022] and while we were doing our set, I just looked at the side of the stage and discovered that Peter was stood there with my family watching the gig and he was singing every word.

"So after we’d finished our gig, I went over and he was telling me that in the ’90s – pre-Libertines – he’d sit on his bed with his guitar and learn Shed Seven songs, which I thought was pretty cool. I just said, ‘Look we’ve got this song, we’ve got another couple of guests on our record, we might as well throw the boat out here, would you fancy jumping on?’ And he said, ‘I would absolutely love to’."

Meanwhile, Shed Seven are currently on course to score a UK number one album this week.

The York rockers' LP is currently ahead of last week’s number one – Lewis Capaldi‘s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent and the latest version of Busted‘s Greatest Hits 2.0.

Rick Witter and guitarist Paul Banks popped into the Radio X studio this week to talk about their new music, plus play a stripped-back version of new song Talk of the Town.

Shed Seven perform new Talk of the Town single

Listen to Shed Seven's A Matter of Time album below: