Shed Seven tracked down the Chasing Rainbows cover star and what happened next is amazing

Rick Whitter and Paul Banks revealed how the band tracked down the original man on the cover of their single and had him recreate the cover.

Shed Seven popped into The Chris Moyles Show studio this week and talked about everything from the 25th anniversary of their A Maximum High album to their upcoming tour dates.

Chris Moyles even gave listeners a chance to send in some questions and one led to a pretty epic revelation about the man on the cover of the band's Chasing Rainbows single.

Asked about the track, which is taken from the band's Let It Ride LP, frontman Rick Whitter revealed that they are set to release the song as a stripped-back string and live versions next week.

It turns out that the single also celebrates 25 years since its release, so the band thought it would be great to try and track down the man from the original cover. Find out what happened next in our video above.

