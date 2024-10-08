Shed Seven announce outdoor shows for 2025

Shed Seven. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The York band have announced fresh dates for next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Shed Seven have announced major outdoor shows for 2025.

The Chasing Rainbows outfit will play dates at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on 14th June, Manchester's Castlefield Ball on 4th July and at Leeds Millennium Square on 11th July.

The York legends will be joined on selected dates by special guests Lightning Seeds, Jake Bugg, The Sherlocks and Cast.

Frontman Rick Witter said: "We can’t wait to get out next summer for these big shows. It’s going to be a huge celebration following the success we’ve had in 2024. Expect big hits and huge singalongs. See you down the front, Rick x".

Shed Seven's 2025 outdoor shows. Picture: Press

Shed Seven's 2025 outdoor dates:

Saturday 14th June: TX MAXX Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre w/Jake Bugg + Cast

Friday 4th July: Manchester Castlefield Bowl w/Lightning Seeds + The Sherlocks

Friday 11th July: Leeds Millennium Square w/Lightning Seeds + The Sherlocks

How to buy tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale here from Friday 11th October at 9.30am BST.

