Sharon Osbourne reveals COVID-19 diagnosis and brief hospitalisation

The TV personality and wife and manager of Ozzy Osbourne has revealed she is now recuperating separately from the Black Sabbath rocker.

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she has caught COVID-19.

The TV star and wife of the Black Sabbath rocker took to Twitter this week to share her diagnosis, which included a brief stint in hospital.

"I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19," she revealed to "her 2.3m strong followers. "After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

Ozzy Osbourne has previously discussed how dangerous a COVID diagnosis would be for him due to his pre-existing health conditions.

“I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f***ed,” he told GQ. "Emphysema is a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that involves lung damage, which would be particularly dangerous considering COVID-19 attacks the respiratory system.Regarding the precautions he’s taking during the pandemic, he said “If I go out, I wear a mask, but I don’t like wearing a mask, so I don’t go out much."

The Prince of Darkness also explained that his producer Andrew Wyatt caught the condition and was afraid to fall asleep because he was worried he wouldn't wake up.

"I’d phone him up every day and he said he couldn’t sleep, because as soon as he went to sleep he’d stop breathing. He’s not the same person now... It’s like anyone who’s had a near-death experience: he’s become a bit careful with life.

"But my two granddaughters caught it and you wouldn’t think they had anything wrong with them. It just bounced off them."

