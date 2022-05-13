Sam Ryder's 2022 tour dates: Where you can see the Eurovision star live

Sam Ryder was the UK entry at Eurovision 2022 with his Space Man single, but where can you see him on tour? Find out here.

Sam Ryder is the UK bid for Eurovision 2022, with his Space Man single, but before he appeared in the contest he'd long been winning hearts all over the globe.

The 32-year-old from Essex and his performance of Space Man in Turin might be one of the most searched videos this weekend, but he found his fame on TikTok first, amassing over 12million followers for his impressive covers of everyone from Adele to Queen.

His incredible vocal talent has enabled him to go viral, but you don't have to just experience him through a screen. Sam Ryder is touring the UK and beyond and you can actually see him live on stage.

So does Sam Ryder have UK tour dates in 2022 and can you see him perform live? Find out where you can watch the singer-songwriter in the flesh and where he's headed below.

Sam Ryder's 2022 UK Tour dates:

Weds 8th June: SWG3 - Glasgow

Thurs 9th June: Cannock Chase Forest - Rugeley

Sun 9th June: Delamere Forest - Frodsham

Thurs 21st - Sun 24th July - Truck Festival 2022, Steventon

Fri 22nd July - Sun 24th July: Standon Calling 2022, Standon

Thurs 28th July - Sun 31st July: Kendal Calling 2022 - Penrith

Fri 28th July: Over The Bridge Festival 2022 - Edinburgh

Fri 5th August: Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire

Wed 10th August - Sun 14th Aug: Boardmasters Festivak, Newquay

Fri 26th August - Sun 28th August: The Big Feastival, Kingham

See Sam Ryder's full tour dates at samryder.com.

How old is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is 32-years-old at the time of writing this and was born on 25th June 1989.

What is Sam Ryder's TikTok?

Sam Ryder's TikTok is @samhairwolfryder, where you can see where his journey to stardom and Eurovision began.

