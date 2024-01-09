Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O'Connor tribute concert announced

Shane MacGowan and Sinead O'Connor in 1995. Picture: Des Willie/Redferns/Getty

The Irish legends, who passed away last year, will be honoured with a special gig at New York's Carnegie Hall.

A Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan tribute concert has been announced.

The Irish singer-songwriter and The Pogues legend both sadly died in 2023, with the Nothing Compares 2 U icon passing on 26th July 2023, aged 56, while the Fairytale of New York singer died on 30th November 2023, aged 65.

The gig, entitled Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall, will take place on 20th March with the likes of Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power and David Gray confirmed to be on the bill.

Proceeds from the one-night-only concert - which will also include The Mountain Goats, Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, Eugene Hutz, Kat Edmonson, and the Resistance Revival Chorus - will go to charity.

More artists are still to be announced.

As well as general admission, fans will also be able to buy VIP tickets, which are on sale now and are priced between $300 and $20,000.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go on sale on 22nd January.

Both Sinéad O’Connor and Shane MacGowan were laid to rest in their beloved Ireland.

Crowds gathered to pay respect to to O'Connor on 8th August, lining the streets of on the seafront in Bray, County Wicklow to bid farewell to the singer-songwriter.

Flowers, candles and even political banners were held as people awaited O'Connor's funeral cortege, with crowds singing her biggest hit among other songs.

O'Connor was then laid to rest in a private funeral service.

People gather in Bray, Co Wicklow ahead of Sinead O'Connor's funeral procession

Shane MacGowan's funeral took place in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, after a procession on the streets of Dublin.

His public funeral featured several musical tributes throughout, including a performance from Nick Cave, a reading from Johnny Depp, eulogies from his sister Siobhan and his wife Victoria and of course a performance of Fairytale of New York by Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill and friends, which was given a standing ovation.

Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill and Friends sing Fairytale of New York for Shane McGowan