Robert Carlyle praises DMA'S "brilliant" The Glow album

The Scottish actor - who famously portrayed Begbie in Trainspotting - has given the Aussie trio's third studio album the thumbs up.

Robert Carlyle has praised DMA'S new album.

The Aussie trio released their third studio effort The Glow this Friday (10 July), and the Scottish actor - who's known for playing Begbie in the Trainspotting films - took to Twitter to give it the thumbs up.

Retweeting the band, the star wrote: "Love it! Brilliant album from a truly lovely bunch of guys".

Love it! Brilliant album from a truly lovely bunch of guys.. @dmasmusic @JohnnyTook1 https://t.co/BlJ4YbPPsF — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) July 10, 2020

Carlyle isn't the only famous endorsement of the Life Is A Game of Changing outfit have had in the past with both Liam Gallagher and Courteeners' Liam Fray giving them their seal of approval.

READ MORE: DMA'S Are "Adopted Mancs And Know How To Party" Says Liam Fray

The Glow follows the band's debut album Hills End in 2016 and its follow-up For Now in 2018.

Addressing their followers about the release, the band - who are comprised of Johnny Took, Tommy O'Dell and Matt Mason - wrote: "Thank you to our amazing fans for the support over the last few years. We’re very proud of this record and we hope it connects with you as much as it does with us. This album is now yours and we hope it gives you some light."

READ MORE: The heart-breaking story behind DMA'S Step Up The Morphine

To celebrate the album, DMA'S have joined Radio X's John Kennedy for a special album playback.

In an interview, which was recorded before social distancing measures, Johnny Took joined us to go through every single song on the new record.

Watch DMA'S The Glow track-by-track on Friday 10 July from 11pm on Radio X.

Watch DMA's Tommy O'Dell cover Fatboy Slim's Praise You: