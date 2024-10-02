Watch Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in Better Man trailer

Robbie Williams is played by a CGI monkey in Better Man trailer. Picture: Dave Hogan, YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Get the first look at the Robbie Williams biopic and find out when its released.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robbie Williams has unveiled the trailer for Better Man - a biopic with an unexpected twist.

The former Take That star has narrated the story of his life with the lead role being given to a CGI monkey.

The film, which is helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, is set to be released later this year.

Watch the trailer below and find out everything we know about Better Man so far, including its plot, cast, release date and trailer.

Watch the teaser trailer for Better Man

When is Robbie Williams' Better Man biopic released?

The Robbie Williams biopic is set to be released in selected cinemas on Boxing Day, after which the movie will be available to watch in more locations from the 17th of January 2025.

Who's in the cast for Robbie Williams' Better Man biopic?

Joining the CGI Robbie (who is voiced by the man himself) will be the likes of Steve Pemberton, who's believed to play the role of his father Peter, and Gavin and Stacey's Alison Steadman as Betty, plus Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Anthony Hayes and Kate Mulvany, with Jonno Davies playing a young Robbie.

What to expect from the Better Man Robbie Williams' biopic?

A synopsis reads: "Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

READ MORE: