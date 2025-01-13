Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name reaches 1 billion streams

Rage Against The Machine circa 1993. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

The iconic political anthem has reached the impressive streaming milestone on Spotify.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rage Against The Machine have reached a billion streams on Spotify with their Killing In The Name single.

The iconic 1992 anti-establishment anthem has made the impressive milestone on the music streaming giant this month.

Taking to X, guitarist Tom Morello celebrated the news, writing: "KILLING IN THE NAME” just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify! Thanks to all those who listened to it: those who love it, those who hate it, and those that have enjoyed it without understanding it. Righteous proof that rebel music and irony are alive and well."

“KILLING IN THE NAME” just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify! Thanks to all those who listened to it: those who love it, those who hate it, and those that have enjoyed it without understanding it. Righteous proof that rebel music and irony are alive and well. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 11, 2025

Read more:

The single, which featured on the band's eponymous album, was released on 2nd November 1992 and reached number 25 on the UK singles chart.

In 2009, after a public campaign against UK talent show The X Factor, the anthem scored a Christmas UK number one.

RATM were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2003 and Morello accepted the award on the band's behalf.

His speech hinted about disagreements within the band if they should accept the award, but Morello said he wanted to accept the honour on behalf of the fans.

His speech began: "My name is Tom Morello, and I am one quarter of Rage Against the Machine. I am deeply grateful for the musical chemistry I've had the good fortune to share with Brad Wilk, Tom Commerford, and Zach de la Rocha. Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall. My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band—to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine's incredible fans. The only reason we are here and the best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message."

Tom Morello/RATM - Induction Speech Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Meanwhile, after the band were forced to cancel dates in 2022 including a headline set at Reading & Leeds due to an the injury sustained by frontman Zack de la Rocha, it was uncertain whether they would ever tour again.

The band never officially announced their split, but drummer Brad Wilk shared a statement, which effectively suggested the band are no longer together and have no plans to perform again.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a post, which read:: "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour sates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further."

Read more: