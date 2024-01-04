Has Rage Against The Machine split? Drummer Brad Wilk shares statement

By Jenny Mensah

The band's drummer Brad Wilk has suggested the band will not tour or make music again.

Rage Against The Machine have become a hot topic of conversation this week after it was suggested the band had unofficially split.

The Killing In The Name rap rockers were set to play a headline sets at the likes of Reading & Leeds 2022, but were forced to cancel their dates due to an injury sustained by frontman Zack de la Rocha, which saw him severe his left Achilles tendon.

The band have yet to reschedule any shows and now their drummer Brad Wilk has cast doubt on whether the band will ever play again.

So have Rage Against The Machine actually split or are they just on a hiatus? Find out everything we know about Rage Against Machine's status as a band so far...

Have Rage Against The Machine split?

RATM have yet to officially announce their split. However, drummer Brad Wilk shared a statement, which effectively suggested the band are no longer together and have no plans to perform again.

A post he shared to Instagram read: "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour sates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further."

The drummer added: "So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future.... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.

I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was..."

He rocker captioned the post: "Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us."

When was Rage Against The Machine's last gig?

Rage Against The Machine last performed together at New York's Madison Square Garden on 14th August 2022. It was the last of a five-day-stint at the iconic venue.

The band were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame in 2023, which saw the honour accepted by their guitarist Tom Morello on behalf of the band at the ceremony in November.