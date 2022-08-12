The 1975 to headline Reading & Leeds 2022 after Rage Against The Machine cancel

The 1975 will now headline Reading and Leeds. Picture: Samuel Bradley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Matty Healy and co will now play a headline slot at the twin festivals after Rage Against The Machine had to cancel their UK dates due to injury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 1975 are set to headline Reading & Leeds 2022.

The Chocolate outfit will top the bill at the festivals, playing Reading on Sunday night and Leeds Festival on the Friday night alongside Halsey.

The show will be the first time the band - made up oof made up of Matty Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald - have played a UK gig since 2020.

Taking to Instagram the offivial Reading & Leeds organisers wrote: "We heard you @the1975 will now be headlining #RandL22".

They added: "Don’t say we never treat you".

READ MORE: Rage Against The Machine axe Reading & Leeds dates and rest of UK & European tour due to injury

The news comes after Rage Against The Machine were forced to cancel their headline sets at the festival this year, due to a leg injury sustained by frontman Zac de la Rocha.

Taking to social media, the Killing In The Name outfit said: "Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

"We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

The band's UK dates were also going to see them play a headline show at the Royal Highland Showground in Edinburgh.

Rage will continue their North American dates and their run of Madison Square Garden shows, which conclude this Sunday 14th August.

READ MORE: Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022: Dates, headliners, tickets, line-up and more