Serge on Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard: "It will be best gig of the year"

By Jenny Mensah

The Kasabian frontman spoke to Toby Tarrant about the band's upcoming gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield this month and promised it would be unmissable.

This Monday (14th November) saw us announce Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard.

The event - which takes place at O2 Academy Sheffield - will see the Club Foot rockers play an intimate gig for 2000 Radio X listeners and frontman Serge Pizzorno has vowed to make it the "best gig of the year".

Speaking to Radio X's Toby Tarrant, he said: "We played Sheffield, the same venue and it was carnage. It was absolutely phenomenal.

"So anyone lucky enough out there to get a ticket, It'll be the best gig of the year for sure. I'll guarantee it."

Tickets for the exclusive gig go on general sale at 9am on Friday 18th November via Global Player.

Fans can then watch highlights from the show exclusively on Global Player at 7pm on Monday 5th December.

Serge Pizzorno talks Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: 1. Pedro Becerra/Redferns 2. Radio X

Quizzed about growing into his role as a frontman, the CHEMICALS singer replied: "You know what? I'm just learning every night. We just did the arena tour for the first time and just every gig I'm just taking it all in, figuring it all out and I feel like every night I learn and get better"

He added: "You know, I'm a songwriter so it was all new to me man, but I feel like I'm kind of getting to a point where I'm happy just being there front and centre and doing my thing."

"I just feel like all I need to do is bring the crowd onto the stage,"the Leicester rocker explained. "I want everyone in that building to just have the most incredible, greatest night of their lives. And that's the way I'm attacking it."

Asked what he's gonna wear at Radio X presents and if it will top the leopard print tracksuit he wore at Knebworth, Serge replied: "Yeah I've got options, mate. I've got options. I've had to get another travel case, because I'm taking over and encroaching on other people's wardrobe space.

"It's bad, but yes. I've got some business. I've got some big business for that!"

Serge also talked about the band's latest single Stricktly Old Skool, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Speaking about the track, Serge revealed: "This is one of the first things I did for the new record. We gave it the mate test. I always cheat a bit and put it on at 3 (o'clock) in the morning… “

