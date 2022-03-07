The Prodigy announce tour dates for 2022: "This one's for Flinty"

The Prodigy will return for live dates in July 2022. Picture: Gonzales Photo - Lasse Lagoni/Alamy

Liam Howlett and Maxim have announced their first live shows since the tragic death of Keith Flint, including three nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The Prodigy have announced that they will return to live performance, with a string of UK dates in July 2022 - and a suggestion that they'll be playing some new material.

The shows - which will include three nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton - will mark the band's first since the death of frontman Keith Flint in March 2019.

Writing on Instagram, Liam Howlett and Maxim said: "We can't wait to get back onstage and play our tunes for the people again.

They added: "We'll be droppin' tunes from all our albums and maybe some sh*t you haven't heard before.

"This one's for Flinty. Now let's f**kin go!"

Special ticket pre-sales will take place from 9am on Wednesday 9th March and the general on-sale will start at 9am on Friday 11th March via theprodigy.com.

The Prodigy UK Tour Dates 2022