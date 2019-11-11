Facts about The Prodigy's Breathe banger

11 November 2019, 18:33 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 18:36

A screengrab of the late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video
A screengrab of the late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video. Picture: YouTube/XL Recordings/The Prodigy

Celebrate 23 years since the release of the band's 1996 single from their seminal The Fat of The Land album.

This week marks 23 years since The Prodigy’s Breathe single was released.

The second track to be taken from the band's The Fat of The Land album, Breathe packed a big punch and so did its unnerving video.

But there's much more to the follow-up to Firestarter than meets the eye.

Find out more about the epic track here…

  1. Breathe was released on 11 November 1996

    The Prodigy's Breathe single artwork
    The Prodigy's Breathe single artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork

  2. It became the Essex outfit's second consecutive UK No.1 after Firestarter

  3. The track's songwriters are named as Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality

    The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett
    The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

  4. The Prodigy's former studio and live guitarist Jim Davies plays guitar on the track

    The Prodigy's guitarist Jim Davies in 1990
    The Prodigy's guitarist Jim Davies in 1990. Picture: Steve Catlin/Redferns/Getty Images

  5. The song samples a drum break from Thin Lizzy's Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

  6. It also takes the swooshing sword effect from the beginning of Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin'

  7. The freakish music video, which came complete with bugs, cockroaches and a crocodile, was directed by Walter Stern

  8. The video won the 1997 Viewers Choice MTV VMA Award and the 1997 International Viewer's Choice Award for the MTV EMAs

    The Prodigy at the 1997 MTV EMAs
    The Prodigy at the 1997 MTV EMAs. Picture: Getty

  9. It also sees dancer Leeroy Thornhill make his last appearance in a Prodigy video

    The Prodigy's former bandmate and dancer Leeroy Thornhill
    The Prodigy's former bandmate and dancer Leeroy Thornhill. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

  10. The song became an anthem for Serbia's youth after it was performed in Belgrade on 8 December 1995, not long after breakup of Yugoslavia.

  11. The song featured in an Australian TV advert for Tooheys Extra Dry beer

READ MORE: The late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's belongings fetch almost £350k at auction

