Facts about The Prodigy's Breathe banger
11 November 2019, 18:33 | Updated: 11 November 2019, 18:36
Celebrate 23 years since the release of the band's 1996 single from their seminal The Fat of The Land album.
This week marks 23 years since The Prodigy’s Breathe single was released.
The second track to be taken from the band's The Fat of The Land album, Breathe packed a big punch and so did its unnerving video.
But there's much more to the follow-up to Firestarter than meets the eye.
Find out more about the epic track here…
-
Breathe was released on 11 November 1996
-
It became the Essex outfit's second consecutive UK No.1 after Firestarter
-
The track's songwriters are named as Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality
-
The Prodigy's former studio and live guitarist Jim Davies plays guitar on the track
-
The song samples a drum break from Thin Lizzy's Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
-
It also takes the swooshing sword effect from the beginning of Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin'
-
The freakish music video, which came complete with bugs, cockroaches and a crocodile, was directed by Walter Stern
-
The video won the 1997 Viewers Choice MTV VMA Award and the 1997 International Viewer's Choice Award for the MTV EMAs
-
It also sees dancer Leeroy Thornhill make his last appearance in a Prodigy video
-
The song became an anthem for Serbia's youth after it was performed in Belgrade on 8 December 1995, not long after breakup of Yugoslavia.
-
The song featured in an Australian TV advert for Tooheys Extra Dry beer
