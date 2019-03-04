The Prodigy's Liam Howlett reveals Keith Flint's cause of death

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

After the shocking news of The Prodigy frontman's death, bandmate Liam Howlett has confirmed their late frontman "took his own life".

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett has taken to social media to reveal Keith Flint tragically lost his life to suicide, aged 49.

The Prodigy frontman was found dead in his home in Dunmow, Essex today (4 March), and at the time his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Now his former bandmates have led tributes to Flint, calling him a "true pioneer," while keyboardist and songwriter Howlett has told fans the singer "took his own life".

Taking to Instagram, the Firestarter singer wrote: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend, I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam".

The band - who are now comprised of Howlett and Maxim previously led the tributes to their late friend and bandmate on Twitter, writing: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree, Essex in 1990, who met Flint at a party.The band - also featuring Leeroy Thronhill and MC Maxim - rode the wave of burgeoning rave culture with their debut single Charly, a track that samples the cat from 1970s public information films.

It made Number 3 in the UK charts and the accompanying album The Prodigy Experience also made the Top 20 the following year.The Prodigy and Flint were most known for Firestarter, the first single from their third album The Fat of the Land.

Watch the iconic video for their No.1 single below:



The band had their biggest success with their third album in 1997, The Fat Of The Land. The LP spawned two number 1 singles, the iconic Firestarter and Breathe. That year saw The Prodigy win Best British Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, an award they also received in 1998.

Their other hits include Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance), Voodoo People and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

The Prodigy’s latest album was No Tourists, which was released November 2018 and the group were set to tour the album this year, including a headline slot at Snowbombing next month.



HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/