Hear The Prodigy's Breathe reworked with RZA for the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack

The Prodigy's Liam Howlett and Wu-Tang Clan's RZA have worked on a new version of Breathe. Picture: 1. Press 2. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett has reworked the band's iconic single with Rene La Vice and the Wu-Tang Clan rapper for the Fast and the Furious 9 film.

The Prodigy have breathed new life into one of their classic tracks for the Fast & Furious franchise.

Founding band member Liam Howlett has joined forces with Toronto producer René LaVice on the collab, which also features new lyrics courtesy of Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.

Mega-fans of the band will note the RZA collaboration is a fitting one, since the original version of the song featured a sample from Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin'.

Listen to their rework of the incredible 1996 track for the F9 - The Fast Saga soundtrack, which is released on 17 June 2021 by Atlantic Records.

The soundtrack also includes the likes of Skepta, Pop Smoke, King Von, Sean Paul, Lil Tecca, Polo G and Offset.

F9 is set for release in UK cinemas on 24 June 2021.

The release comes after the surviving members of the band Howlett and Maxim shared a snippet of new material.

Watch their clip, which was captioned: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin".

The snippet marked the first new music from the outfit since the passing of Keith Flint, who tragically lost his life on 4 March 2019, aged 49.

This March saw the band pay tribute to Keith Flint on the second anniversary of his death.

Sharing an image taken by musician Jaro Suffner, they wrote: "It’s been 2 years , We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever ! LH & MAXIM #weliveforever".

