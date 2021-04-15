Fast & Furious 9: Trailer, release date, plot and more

By Radio X

The latest F9 trailer is here. Find out when the film, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena, is released.

The new trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been released and it's given fans a taste of more of what to expect from the epic action movie.

The Fast franchise has been going strong for an unbelievable 20 years with cast members in Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker- who tragically died in 2013.

Originally set for release in 2020, the action film was forced to postpone its big outing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it hopes to be the first major blockbuster to debut on the big screens since Tenet was released in autumn last year.

Find out when Fast & Furious 9 is set for the US and the UK, who stars in the film and more.

Fast & Furious 9 will be released in summer 2021. Picture: Twitter/F9

When is Fast & Furious 9 released in the UK?

F9 is released in US cinemas from 25 June and in UK cinemas from 8 July 2021.

Who is in the cast of Fast & Furious 9?

Old and new faces are set for Fast & The Furious 9, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron return as Magdalene Shaw and Cipher respectively. As revealed in the first trailer, F9 will witness the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue, whose character has been presumed dead since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Jordana Brewster is back as Mia Toretto, who exited the franchise in Furious 7 when her character retired alongside Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker's character). Elsewhere it stars Amber Sienna, Michael Rooker, Martyn Ford, Lucas Black, Finn Cole and Jim Parrack.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are yet to be confirmed.

What happens in Fast & Furious 9?

Cipher (Charlize Theron) enlists the help of Jakob (John Cena), Dom's (Vin Diesel) younger brother to take revenge on him and his team.

When was the first Fast & Furious movie released?

The first ever film in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious, wads released in 2001.