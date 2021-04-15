Fast & Furious 9: Trailer, release date, plot and more

15 April 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 12:06

Radio X

By Radio X

The latest F9 trailer is here. Find out when the film, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena, is released.

The new trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been released and it's given fans a taste of more of what to expect from the epic action movie.

The Fast franchise has been going strong for an unbelievable 20 years with cast members in Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and the late Paul Walker- who tragically died in 2013.

Originally set for release in 2020, the action film was forced to postpone its big outing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it hopes to be the first major blockbuster to debut on the big screens since Tenet was released in autumn last year.

Find out when Fast & Furious 9 is set for the US and the UK, who stars in the film and more.

Fast & Furious 9
Fast & Furious 9 will be released in summer 2021. Picture: Twitter/F9

When is Fast & Furious 9 released in the UK?

F9 is released in US cinemas from 25 June and in UK cinemas from 8 July 2021.

Who is in the cast of Fast & Furious 9?

Old and new faces are set for Fast & The Furious 9, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron return as Magdalene Shaw and Cipher respectively. As revealed in the first trailer, F9 will witness the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue, whose character has been presumed dead since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Jordana Brewster is back as Mia Toretto, who exited the franchise in Furious 7 when her character retired alongside Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker's character). Elsewhere it stars Amber Sienna, Michael Rooker, Martyn Ford, Lucas Black, Finn Cole and Jim Parrack.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are yet to be confirmed.

What happens in Fast & Furious 9?

Cipher (Charlize Theron) enlists the help of Jakob (John Cena), Dom's (Vin Diesel) younger brother to take revenge on him and his team.

When was the first Fast & Furious movie released?

The first ever film in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious, wads released in 2001.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Line of Duty

Martin Compston: Fans will "need therapy" after Line of Duty episode 5

Pete Bennett and Nikki Grahame at The National Television Awards 2006

Pete Bennett shares throwback Nikki Grahame clip from festival tent

Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Jennifer Aniston's rep responds to baby claims

Pete Bennett speaks about former girlfriend and fellow Big Brother contestant on GMB

GMB viewers praise Pete Bennett for tribute to Nikki Grahame

Dave Grohl talks about the importance of touring in his WHAT DRIVES US doc

Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary

Foo Fighters

Latest On Radio X

The Snuts' lead singer Jack Cochrane and Lewis Capaldi

The Snuts owe Lewis Capaldi "a few pints" for UK No.1 album

Damon Albarn in the video for Blur's There's No Other Way, April 1991

The best Baggy tunes that’ll take you back to the 1990s

Features

James Dean Bradfield in the video for Manic Street Preachers' A Design For Life

How A Design For Life gave Manic Street Preachers a new start

Manic Street Preachers

Some of the strangest music videos ever made: Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Electric Six and Basement Jaxx

The weirdest music videos ever made

Features

Leicester's Noisily Festival will return in 2021

Which small and boutique festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

The Stone Roses Ian Brown, The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Foo Fighters Dave Grohl

Ian Brown slams Mick Jagger for COVID-themed Dave Grohl duet

The Stone Roses