Pearl Jam's Gigaton Visual Experience: How to watch

Eddie Vedder and co have launched the special audio and visual event, after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pearl Jam have announced the Gigaton Visual Experience.

Eddie Vedder and co have made the special audio-visual event around their 11th album available today (24 April) to over 100 countries for seven days, with Apple TV users being able to gain free access, before it's made available to rent and buy.

Those who have an Apple TV 4K will be able to experience the visuals in superior quality on Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Gigaton producer Josh Evans teased: "I'm excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.

"It's truly a unique way to experience this album."

The Gigaton Visual Experience was due to be released shortly after the release of the LP in March, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be pushed back.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Alive is not the uplifting anthem you think...

Pearl Jam. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

The grunge legends' European tour was also postponed until 2021, with their UK exclusive date at BST Hyde Park cancelled.

The festival said in a statement: "Festival organisers wrote in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to cancel BST Hyde Park 2020.

"After closely following government actions and statements during the COVID 10 pandemic, as well as consulting with our partners The Royal Parks and wider agencies, we have concluded that this is the only possible outcome."

The likes of Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar were also set to perform.

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?