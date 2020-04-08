BST Hyde Park 2020, where Pearl Jam were set to headline, cancelled due to COVID-19

The London festival has shared a statement confirming its cancellation this year, while offering information on how to get refunds.

British Summer Time Hyde Park has cancelled its event for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was set to take place in London's Hyde Park across July 2020 and included an exclusive performance from Pearl Jam on Friday 10 July, has now confirmed it will not take place this year.

The was also set to host headline performances from Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Kendrick Lamar.

Festival organisers wrote in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to cancel BST Hyde Park 2020.

"After closely following government actions and statements during the COVID 10 pandemic, as well as consulting with our partners The Royal Parks and wider agencies, we have concluded that this is the only possible outcome.

The festival has also stated that customers will be contacted directly by ticket agents by 6 May, who will provide full information on the refund process.

The conclude: "We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021 and will be in touch about plans soon. In the meantime, please follow advice and stay safe."

British Summertime Hyde Park is the latest festival to cancel or postpone, following the likes of Snowbombing, SXSW, Coachella, All Points East and Glastonbury Festival.

