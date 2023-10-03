Paramore announce 'almost remix' album Re: This Is Why

Paramore are set to release a reworking of their hits . Picture: Zachary Gray / Press

By Jenny Mensah

Hayley Williams and co revealed that the album of reworked and rewritten tracks will be released this Friday 6th October.

Paramore are set to release an 'almost remix' album entitled Re: This Is Why.

The Misery Business rockers began teasing a new release last week to coincide with the first anniversary of their sixth studio album's title track.

Now, they've revealed their plans to unleash a record of re-imaginings, remixes, and rewritten songs and collaborations, which is set for release this Friday 6th October.



In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the band explained: “We’ve long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who’ve influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence.

“Re: This Is Why is almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten.

"It’s incredible to hear all our worlds colliding. Out 10/6.”

It's not yet confirmed what tracks will appear on the record, but fans have been speculating who could be involved.

So far, it is thought that Romy from The xx will appear on a new version of Liar, while Remi Wolf who is supporting Paramore Down Under, will be joining them on You First.



Meanwhile, singer Hayley Williams recently confirmed that herself and bandmates Zac Farro and Taylor York have started work on their seventh studio album.

She told fans in Discord: "Zac, Taylor and I just want to get back to making things. We’ve been craving that for a while now.

"Not only the creative process but the layer[s] of insulation that can come with the creative process.”