Paolo Nutini announces four Glasgow dates for 2022

Paolo Nutini has announced four dates in Decmber. Picture: Ryan Johnston co.

By Jenny Mensah

Following the success of his headline TRNSMT set, the singer-songwriter will play the Glasgow OVO Hydro. Get the dates and find out how to buy tickets.

Paolo Nutini has announced four Glasgow dates for 2022.

Following his triumphant headline set at TRNSMT Festival over the weekend, the Scottish singer-songwriter will return to his home turf to play four dates at the Glasgow OVO Hydro as part of his Last Night In The Bittersweet tour.

Find out what we know about the dates so far and how to buy tickets.

Glasgow - December 2022 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Tickets on sale Friday 15th July 9AM https://t.co/D2T0MwnHZg pic.twitter.com/sShGBajB8w — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) July 12, 2022

What are Paolo Nutini's Glasgow dates?

13th December 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

14th December 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

16th December 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

18th December 2022 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

When are Paolo Nutini's Glasgow tickets on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th July from 9am.

Paolo Nutini's recently scored a number one with his Last Night in the Bittersweet album, which included the likes of Acid Eyes and Lose It.

