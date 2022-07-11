TRNSMT Festival confirms 2023 dates and ticket sale

TRNSMT Festival 2023 dates and limited tickets have been announced. Picture: Tim Craig

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow Green festival has just closed its doors, but has now confirmed its dates for next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The dates for TRNSMT Festival 2023 have just been announced.

The Scottish festival, which takes place in Glasgow Green every year, has just closed its doors on Sunday, with Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi as headliners.

However, not ones to let the grass grow under their feet, they have now confirmed dates for next year.

Find out everything we know about TRNSMT Festival 2023 so far including its new date and how to get tickets.

When will TRNSMT 2023 take place?

TRNSMT Festival will take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.

Are tickets for TRNSMT 2023 on sale?

Music lovers can buy a limited amount of weekend tickets at 2022 prices. The exclusive pre-sale for 2023 weekend tickets is available to 2022 ticket buyers, TRNSMT mailing list subscribers, and 3Mobile customers from 9am on Wednesday 13th July, and general tickets are on sale from 9am this Friday 15th July at www.trnsmtfest.com.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2023?

Headliners for the 2023 edition of the festival are yet to be confirmed but watch this space.

Who headlined TRNSMT 2022?

TRNSMT Festival 2022 was headlined by Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

The Strokes topped the bill on night two of TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Tim Craig

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2022 in pictures