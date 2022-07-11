TRNSMT Festival confirms 2023 dates and ticket sale

11 July 2022, 17:05 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 17:16

TRNSMT Festival 2022 stage
TRNSMT Festival 2023 dates and limited tickets have been announced. Picture: Tim Craig

By Jenny Mensah

The Glasgow Green festival has just closed its doors, but has now confirmed its dates for next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dates for TRNSMT Festival 2023 have just been announced.

The Scottish festival, which takes place in Glasgow Green every year, has just closed its doors on Sunday, with Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi as headliners.

However, not ones to let the grass grow under their feet, they have now confirmed dates for next year.

Find out everything we know about TRNSMT Festival 2023 so far including its new date and how to get tickets.

When will TRNSMT 2023 take place?

TRNSMT Festival will take place from 7th – 9th July 2023.

Are tickets for TRNSMT 2023 on sale?

Music lovers can buy a limited amount of weekend tickets at 2022 prices. The exclusive pre-sale for 2023 weekend tickets is available to 2022 ticket buyers, TRNSMT mailing list subscribers, and 3Mobile customers from 9am on Wednesday 13th July, and general tickets are on sale from 9am this Friday 15th July at www.trnsmtfest.com.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2023?

Headliners for the 2023 edition of the festival are yet to be confirmed but watch this space.

Who headlined TRNSMT 2022?

TRNSMT Festival 2022 was headlined by Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.

The Strokes topped the bill on night two of TRNSMT Festival 2022
The Strokes topped the bill on night two of TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Tim Craig

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2022 in pictures

More on Festivals

Paolo Nutini, Beabadoobee, The Strokes, Wolf Alice and Lewis Capaldi all played TRNSMT 2022

TRNSMT Festival 2022 in pictures

Duran Duran press image

Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park 2022: Date, line-up, tickets and what you need to know

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park 2022

Pearl Jam deliver emotive career-spanning set to BST Hyde Park

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam BST Hyde Park 2022: Support, stage times, tickets & more

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, The Strokes and Nile Rodgers are set for TRNSMT 2022

TRNSMT 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more