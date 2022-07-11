TRNSMT Festival 2022 in pictures

Paolo Nutini, Beabadoobee, The Strokes, Wolf Alice and Lewis Capaldi all played TRNSMT 2022. Picture: 1. Ryan Johnstonco. 2. Michael C Hunter 3. Tim Craig 4. Ryan Buchanan 5. Rory Barnes

By Jenny Mensah

TRNSMT festival took place over three days from 8th -10th July 2022. Find out what went down and get the pictures here.

TRNSMT Festival took place over the weekend, playing host to artists from across the world of music.

Returning to its rightful place in the month of July, the Glasgow Green Festival welcomed back music lovers for three days of music and merriment with Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi as headliners.

Get our photos and highlights of the event below.

READ MORE: The story behind Paolo Nutini's Iron Sky speech

Day One - 8th July 2022

Paolo Nutini headlined the first night of the festival, bringing his Last Night In The Bittersweet tour to a home crowd.

The singer-songwriter treated fans to hits from across his career, including Jenny Don't Be Hasty, These Streets and Iron Sky.

Paolo Nutini headlined night one of TRNSMT 2022. Picture: Press

Also playing sets on the Friday were the likes of of Bebadoobee, Sam Fender, The Lathums, Tom Grennan and more.

Sam Fender played the main stage at TRNSMT 2022. Picture: Gaelle Beri

The Lathums played an assured set at the Scottish festival to their loyal fans.

The Lathums played TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Rory Barnes

Day Two - 9th July 2022

The Strokes brought their brand of nostalgic NYC indie to Glasgow, playing bangers from across their career including Is This It, Someday, Juicebox, Reptilia, Hard To Explain and Last Nite.

The Strokes topped the bill on night two of TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Tim Craig

TRNSMT also played host on the Saturday to the likes of Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Example, The Snuts and Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. play day two of TRNSMT 2022. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

Wet Leg brought their debut album to TRNSMT Festival this year.

Wet Leg play TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Michael C. Hunter

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones play incredible age-defying set at BST Hyde Park

Day Three - 10th July 2022

Lewis Capaldi brought the three-day festival to a close, playing tracks from his hit 2019 album, Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi headlined night three of TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Euan Robertson

Day three of the festival also saw performances from the likes of Jamie Webster, Sigala, Wolf Alice, Nina Nesbitt and Easy Life.

Wolf Alice play TRNSMT Festival 2022. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

DMA'S played a triumphant set at TRNSMT 2022.

DMA'S played a triumphant set at TRNSMT 2022. Picture: Ryan Buchanan

READ MORE: Wolf Alice add third London date to 2022 tour