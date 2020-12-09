Muse react to Nandi Bushell's epic Hysteria cover

Matt Bellamy and co have praised the 10-year-old prodigy after her impressive rendition of their 2003 single.

The 10-year-old drumming sensation and multi-instrumentalist is known for taking on some of rock's biggest anthems and last week took to social media to share her take on the band's 2003 single.

Watch her performance of the banger, which is taken from the band's third studio album Absolution, below.

Nandi captioned the video: "Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT!"

Ever since I jammed Hysteria by @muse on drums I wanted to learn the bass line too as it’s so so #awesome! It is the HARDEST bass line I have ever learned. I had to concentrate A LOT! @MattBellamy #domhoward #chriswolstenholme - #muse #hysteria #mattbellamy pic.twitter.com/kEppn1T6Nk — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) December 6, 2020

Well, it looks like Muse have appreciated all that effort and concentration as they've responded to her cover with plenty of encouraging words.

Reacting to her efforts on Twitter Matt Bellamy and co wrote: "Absolutely killed it again @Nandi_Bushell So much talent".

See their tweet here:

Absolutely killed it again @Nandi_Bushell

So much talent 🔥 https://t.co/PsWhu5NYsq — muse (@muse) December 8, 2020

Muse aren't the only global artist Nandi has impressed of late.

This year, the child sensation was locked in an epic battle with none other than Dave Grohl.

After challenging the Foo Fighters rocker to a drum battle on his Everlong anthem, Grohl came back with a challenge to make her drum a Them Crooked Vultures song instead.

The pair then went one further and created original songs for each other. Grohl enlisted his daughters Harper and Violet as backing singers on the track and Nandi penned her epic Rock And Grohl song.

It all culminated in a meet-up for the pair, in one of the most-heartwarming video chats we've seen across the pandemic.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert last month, Dave Grohl admitted he conceded to Nandie and praised her talent.

