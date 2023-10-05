Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, The Killers & RHCP among MTV EMAs 2023 nods

Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are nominated for an MTV VMA 2023. Picture: 1. Zackery Michael 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images 3. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 4. Clara Balzary

By Jenny Mensah

The bands all feature in the Best Rock category for this year's awards ceremony, which will take place in Paris next month.

The MTV EMAs has announced its nominations for 2023 with Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, The Killers and Red Hot Chili Peppers among those receiving a nod.

The Sheffield outfit, Dave Grohl and co, the Mr Brightside group and the legendary funk rockers have all received a nomination in the Best Rock category alongside Metallica and Måneskin.

Taylor Swift also leads the nominations with a total of seven nods including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video for her Anti Hero single.

Blur have also received a nomination in the Best Alternative category, alongside Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, Paramore, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Yungblud.

The star-studded awards ceremony will take place at the Paris Nord Villepinte on 5th November 2023. It will air live on MTV from 9pm GMT and will be available to stream on Pluto and Paramount+.

See the full list of nominations below.

MTV 2023 EMAs full nominees list:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’



BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’

Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero’

‌

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

‌

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – ‘Creepin’

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’

Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’



BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

‌

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

‌

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

‌

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Yungblud

‌

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

‌

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

‌

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

‌

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

‌

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

‌

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

‌

BEST GROUP

Aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

‌

COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES:

‌

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

Diamond Platnumz

‌

BEST ASIA ACT

BE:FIRST

BRIGHT

Moira

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

‌

BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT

Budjerah

G Flip

Kylie Minogue

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

‌

BEST BRASILIAN ACT

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

Matue

‌

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

Shania Twain

The Beaches

‌

BEST CARIBBEAN ACT

Eladio Carrion

Mora

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

‌

BEST DUTCH ACT

FLEMMING

Idaly

Kriss Kross Amsterdam

S10

Zoë Tauran

‌

BEST FRENCH ACT

Aime Simone

Aya Nakamura

Bigflo & Oli

Louane

Ninho

Slimane

‌

BEST GERMAN ACT

Apache 207

AYLIVA

Kontra K

Luciano

Nina Chuba

Ski Aggu

‌

BEST HUNGARIAN ACT

Ajsa Luna

Analog Balaton

Beton.Hofi

Co Lee

Hundred Sins

‌

BEST INDIA ACT

Dee MC

DIVINE

Mali

Tsymyoki

When Chai Met Toast

‌

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Annalisa

Elodie

Lazza

Måneskin

The Kolors

‌

BEST ISRAELI ACT

Anna Zak

Liad Meir

Noa Kirel

Nunu

Shira Margalit

‌

BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT

Blessd

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Sebastian Yatra

‌

BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT

Danna Paola

Kenia Os

Kevin Kaarl

Siddhartha

Natanael Cano

‌

BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT

Bizarrap

Duki

Fito Paez

Lali

Nicki Nicole

‌

BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT

BENEE

JessB

Jolyon Petch

L.A.B.

SIX60

‌

BEST NORDIC ACT

Alessandra

Käärijä

Loreen

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

‌

BEST POLISH ACT

Doda

Kasia Nosowska

Mrozu

Sanah

Vito Bambino

‌

BEST PORTUGUESE ACT

Bárbara Bandeira

Bispo

Carolina Deslandes

Marisa Liz

PIRUKA

‌

BEST SPANISH ACT

Abraham Mateo

Álvaro de Luna

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Samantha Hudson

‌

BEST SWISS ACT

Danitsa

Gjon’s Tears

KT Gorique

Monet192

Stress

‌

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

PinkPantheress

Raye

Sam Smith

Tom Grennan

‌

BEST US ACT

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA