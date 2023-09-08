What are Arctic Monkeys' biggest songs?

Which songs by Alex Turner and co have notched up billions of streams and video views? Radio X does the working out.

Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?: release date 19th June 2013 The second single from AM after R U Mine?, Do I Wanna Know is by far and away the Monkeys' biggest tune, with over1.8 billion Spotify streams and 1.6 billion YouTube views - an incredible achievement. The track is in the list of the 100 most-streamed songs in Spotify's history. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know? (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - I Wanna Be Yours: release date 9th September 2013 Originally written by the Salford "punk poet" John Cooper Clarke, the Monkeys' version was included on the 2013 album AM and remains one of the most popular tracks by the Sheffield band. Certified Platinum by the BPI, I Wanna Be Your has notched up an incredible 1.4 billion Spotify streams and over 323 million video views on YouTube. I Wanna Be Yours

Arctic Monkeys - 505: release date 23rd April 2007 The memorable final track from the album Favourite Worst Nightmare, 505 has become a huge fan favourite and gained a new lease of life in 2022, thanks to the social media platform TiKTok. A double Platinum song in the eyes of the BPI, 505 has enjoyed over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and just under 400 million YouTube views on the band's official channel. 505

Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?: release date 11th August 2013 The third single from the excellent AM album, the song made it to No 8 in the UK charts, but its continued popularity has meant the single has gone three times Platinum and has amassed an incredible 1.3 billion Spotify streams and over 169 million YouTube views. Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine?: release date 27th February 2012 Issued for Record Store Day 2012, long in advance of its parent album AM, its limited run meant that the track only peaked at No 23 in the charts. Digitally, however, this Monkeys classic has gone three times Platinum, with over 876 million streams and over 309 million views. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine? (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent: release date 9th July 2007 The second single from the band's second album Favourite Worst Nightmare, this song peaked at No 5 in the UK charts, but has since been certified triple-Platinum in the UK. It's also had 716 million Spotify streams and over 163 million YouTube views. Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - Arabella: release date 9th September 2013 Planned as the fifth single from AM, Arabella never had a physical release in the UK, meaning it only scraped to No 70 in the UK charts. There were enough digital downloads to have it certified Platinum however, and the tune's popularity means it has had 477 million streams on Spotify and 198 million views on YouTube. Arctic Monkeys - Arabella (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - Snap Out Of It: release date 9th June 2014 The final single to be taken from the AM album - and the band's last single until the arrival of Four Out Of Five four years later - this track had enough downloads to be classified as a Platinum seller by the BPI. Since its release a decade ago, Snap Out Of It has had over 462 million streams and over 167 million views. Arctic Monkeys - Snap Out Of It (Official Video)

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor: release date 17th October 2005 Arctic Monkeys' debut single, which went straight to the top of the charts in October 2005 for a week. It's since been certified triple Platinum, with sales of over 1.8 million copies. In digital terms, this generation-defining tune has amassed over 400 million streams and over 75 million views on YouTube. Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor (Official Video)