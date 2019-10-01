The most famous rock star vegetarians - and why they gave up meat
1 October 2019, 14:54 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 15:53
It's World Vegetarian Day, so to celebrate, take a look at some of the most high profile veggies and vegans in rock - and why they made the decision to give up meat and animal products.
-
Paul McCartney
Probably the world’s most high-profile vegetarian celebrity, the former Beatle gave up meat in the mid-1970s. He explained in 2008: "Many years ago, I was fishing, and as I was reeling in the poor fish, I realized, ‘I am killing him — all for the passing pleasure it brings me'." Paul and wife Linda McCartney became passionate campaigners for the vegetarian lifestylw, with Linda launching a hugely-successful veggie food range and the musician and his daughters Stella and Mary introducing the "Meat-Free Monday" campaign in 2009.
-
Morrissey
Second only to Macca as the most famous rock star veggie - former Smiths frontman wrote the anthemic Meat Is Murder, which turned a lot of people into vegetarians. “The truth is, vegans are actually superior beings,” he claimed in 2018. “I refuse to eat anything that had a mother, that’s obvious.” He only went fully vegan in 2015.
-
Johnny Marr
The co-author of Meat Is Murder told author Neil Taylor that writing the song was one of the proudest moments of his life: "I think that is quite literally rock music changing someone's life,” he said in 2010. “It’s certainly changing the life of animals. It is one of the things I am most proud of."
-
Alex James
The Blur bassist became vegetarian when he was at university - he called it his “passive attempt at being benevolent”. Since then, the star now owns a farm that produces some hugely-popular cheeses.
-
Moby
Moby became vegan in 1987: he released an album called Animal Rights and the liner notes to Play included an essay on why being a vegan is important. He says: “If you don’t want to be beaten, imprisoned, mutilated, killed or tortured, then you shouldn’t condone such behaviour towards anyone, be they human or not.”
-
Fran Healy
The Travis frontman became vegetarian after being impressed by a very famous non-meat eater: “When Paul McCartney did a bassline for me on my album, I was trying to think of a way to say thank you. I wanted to do something that was more of a gesture, and I thought it would be ideal to convert [to vegetarianism]”.
-
Anthony Kiedis
The Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman was voted “Sexiest Male Vegetarian” in 2008. He had been vegetarian for a number of years, but when he went fully vegan, he told PETA: Soon after I went vegan, I saw some documentary footage of what happens in the factory farming of cows… It sealed the deal.”
-
Thom Yorke
The Radiohead frontman is vegan but offered this advice to Esquire magazine in 2013: “If you're going to be a vegetarian, you really do have to like lentils. Otherwise you're f**ked.”
-
Travis Barker
The Blink-182 drummer became vegan for health reasons - he told MusicRadar: “I went to the doctor and found that I had eight ulcers in my stomach, and then I found that I had a condition from it, from excessive smoking. I had pre-cancerous cells in my throat. Right there, that was a game changer ... I quit everything immediately. It’s made a difference."