Miley Cyrus covered The Cranberries' Zombie and the band approve

The surviving members of the band have taken to Twitter to praise Cyrus' cover of their iconic track and say that their late singer would have been impressed.

Miley Cyrus has performed a cover of The Cranberries' Zombie and got the seal of approval from the band.

The American singer-songwriter was one of the stars who performed at the Save Our Stages Festival, which aimed to raise funds and awareness to preserve small grass roots venues in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch her performance of the Irish band's iconic 1993 track at LA's Whisky a Go Go venue above.

Miley also performed a cover of The Cure's Boys Don't Cry and her latest single Midnight Sky.

At the end of her performance, she said: "We're at the Whisky a Go Go where so many artists we love have started their journey to be icons and without venues like The Whiskey, we might have never heard of artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Guns N' Roses and thousands of other bands. So let's do what we can to keep this historic landmark alive".

The surviving members of The Cranberries have reached out to Miley Cyrus to praise her cover. Picture: 1. Erik Voake/Getty Images 2. Patrick Ford/Redferns/Getty

Cyrus' fans rushed to praise her cover and the surviving members of the band agreed.

Taking to Twitter, they shared her performance, writing: "It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!"

We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend. It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed! Check it out here: https://t.co/ysFxUZLKnl — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) October 19, 2020

Dolores O'Riordan shocked the music world when she tragically passed away on 15 Janaury

Shortly after the time of her death, the band thanked the fans for their "outpouring of messages" and support and asked for their "privacy to be respected" at this time.

Miley is something of a bit of a covers queen and she's tackled everything from Arctic Monkeys to Billie Eilish to her godmother Dolly Parton.

Monkeys drummer even told Triple J her cover of the band's Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? was one of his favourites.

She might be praised for her epic performances, but one person who isn't impressed by them is Noel Gallagher.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel s- who watched her recent performance for the MTV Video Awards - said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

