Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's comments on not wearing masks

Anais Gallagher has spoken out about her father's comments about not wanting to wear a mask . Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BMI London Awards

The daughter of the former Oasis rocker has talked about her father's stance on face coverings in a recent interview.

Anais Gallagher has reacted to her father's comments about not wearing masks.

The former Oasis rocker hit the headlines in September when he slammed being forced to wear face masks in shops and on public transport.

Now, his daughter - who he shares with first wife Meg Matthews - has shared her thoughts on the comments and dubbed herself as "less revolutionary" than her father.

As reported by metro.co.uk, asked what she thought of her dad's opinion, she responded: "I get where he’s coming from but I’m less full-on than him. I’m generally less revolutionary than my dad. I’ve never not worn a mask.

"I think my generation is quite lenient and that’s not necessarily a good thing. We do what we’re told a bit too much, we come from the era of fake news and Facebook telling us what the news is."

The 20-year-old added: "We are also hugely afraid of being cancelled. It’s very dangerous to stand up and be your own person in my generation. If you are going against the grain, you can be totally cut out."

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer set tongues wagging when he appeared to dismiss the government measure, telling pal Matt Morgan: "There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today.

"[They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

He went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

Whether or not her father agrees with the face coverings, Anais' choice to stick to them sees her in the same boat as her estranged uncle Liam Gallagher.

Though the former Oasis frontman has hit out against some of the Government's measures, he has vowed to keep his mask on and even shared a selfie with one on.

When a fan suggested he "dropped" the face covering, he argued that it was great for walking around with anonymity, replying: "I don’t mind the mask mooch about no f****er knows who you are sweet as".

I don’t mind the mask mooch about no fucker knows who you are sweet as — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 26, 2020

The outspoken rocker has also practiced what he preached by being spotted out and about in London with a face covering on several occasions.

One Manchester rocker who won't tow the line, however, is The Stone Roses rocker Ian Brown, who has shared a flurry of anti lockdown, mask and vaccination tweets.

The Fools Gold singer even went as far as releasing an original song which shared his sentiments online

NEW TRACK LITTLE SEED BIG TREE OUT NOW PLEASE SHAREhttps://t.co/5XJKSPiB8t pic.twitter.com/orDkpfXlPd — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 18, 2020

