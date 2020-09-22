Noel Gallagher slams Miley Cyrus and blames the US for the sexualisation of women

Noel Gallagher thought Miley Cyrus' MTV VMAs performance was too sexual. Picture: 1. Press 2. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The outspoken former Oasis rocker has hit out at America for the sexualisation of female artists and referenced Miley Cyrus' MTV VMAs performance.

Noel Gallagher has hit out at the sexualisation of female artists.

The former Oasis and songsmith guitarist slammed Miley Cyrus' recent performance of Midnight Sky for the MTV Video Music Awards last month and blamed American culture on sexualising female artists.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Noel said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

See Miley Cyrus' performance below:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher asks Oasis fans for What's The Story questions

This isn't the first time the Ballad of the Mighty I singer has been outspoken lately.

Earlier this month, the Manchester musician hit the headlines for revealing his anti-mask stance and admitting he refuses to wear them.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan's podcast, Gallagher said: "There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today. [They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

Morgan countered Gallagher's claims by saying: "What's good about the mask is, if someone's coughing next to you with Coronavirus, the mask is gonna lessen the dose you get, So if you breathe in a lot of it, your immune system, no matter how healthy you are, might be overwhelmed by it."

Gallagher went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can f**king go down the pub and be surrounded by every f**king c**t. It’s like, Oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges? Oh right."

The musician claimed that he'd travelled back home on a train and refused to wear a protective mask. He revealed: “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going can you put your mask on, on the train, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.

"So I was saying Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him. Leave him, he’s having his lunch."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher on refusing to wear a face mask: "If I get the virus, it's on me."

As detailed on gov.uk, the Government stance on wearing masks in shops and public transport is that: "The police can take measures if members of the public do not comply with this law without a valid exemption and transport operators can deny access to their public transport services if a passenger is not wearing a face covering, or direct them to wear one or leave a service.

"If necessary, the police and Transport for London (TfL) officers have enforcement powers including issuing fines of £100 (halving to £50 if paid within 14 days for the first offence).

Further fines will be handed out to repeat offenders up to a value of £3,200.

READ MORE: Who was the Oasis anthem Wonderwall written about?