The 25 best albums of 1977

Take a trip back to the summer of the Silver Jubilee, disco and punk with albums from Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Meat Loaf, Fleetwood Mac and the Sex Pistols.

David Bowie - Low: release date 14th January 1977 The first instalment of Bowie’s “Berlin Trilogy” (although most of it was actually recorded in France), this classic was graced by a photo from the film The Man Who Fell To Earth and spawned a hit in Sound And Vision. The second side included some ambient soundtracks which Bowie worked on with Brian Eno. David Bowie - Low cover art. Picture: Press

Pink Floyd - Animals: release date 21st January 1977 The tenth album from the prog rock legends was a concept album about society and featured this memorable sleeve photo by design team Hipgnosis. Pink Floyd - Animals cover art. Picture: Press

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours: release date 4th February 1977 It went on to become one of the biggest selling albums of all time... and it was the eleventh album under the Mac name! It includes the classic motor racing theme The Chain, alongside Go Your Own Way, Dreams and Don't Stop. Fleetwood Mac - Rumours cover art. Picture: Press

Television - Marquee Moon: release date 8th February 1977 It didn’t sell well in their native US, but over in Great Britain, Tom Verlaine’s art rockers has a surprise hit and their avant-garde guitar music cast a long shadow over post-punk. The epic ten minute title track remains a classic. Television - Marquee Moon cover art. Picture: Press

The Damned - Damned Damned Damned: release date 18th February 1977 The London band released their debut album, which featured the first British punk single New Rose and the excellent title track. The Damned - Damned Damned Damned cover art. Picture: Press

Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel: release date 25th February 1977 The former Genesis frontman went solo with the first of a series of self-titled albums, which included the classic single Solsbury Hill. Peter Gabriel - Peter Gabriel cover art. Picture: Press

Iggy Pop - The Idiot: release date 18th March 1977 James Osterberg’s first solo outing was recorded in Berlin and produced by his new best friend David Bowie. It wasn’t a huge hit, but influenced a number of post-punk bands and gave Bowie a hit when he covered this album’s highlight track China Girl. Iggy Pop - The Idiot cover art. Picture: Press

Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express: release date 21st March 1977 The sixth album from the German electronica pioneers include the hypnotic title "suite" and the synthpop classic Showroom Dummies. Kraftwerk - Trans Europe Express cover art. Picture: Press

The Clash - The Clash: release date 8th April 1977 The debut album from Joe Strummer's punk pioneers included the singles White Riot and Remote Control, plus Career Opportunities, Janie Jones and a cover of Junior Murvin's Police & Thieves. The Clash - The Clash cover art. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus: release date 15th April 1977 The Guildford punks released their debut LP, which included (Get A) Grip (On Yourself) and Hanging Around... it wouldn't be the last we hear from them in '77... The Stranglers - Rattus Norvegicus cover art. Picture: Press

The Jam - In The City: release date 20th May 1977 Released five days before Paul Weller's 19th birthday, the Woking band's classic debut featured the title track and a cover of the Batman theme. The Jam - In The City cover art. Picture: Press

Bob Marley And The Wailers - Exodus: release date 3rd June 1977 The ninth album from the reggae legend made No 8 in the Uk charts and includes the fantastic title track and One Love. Bob Marley And The Wailers - Exodus cover art. Picture: Press

Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True: release date 22nd July 1977 The former Declan MacManus released his debut album, which included the classic tracks Alison and Less Than Zero. The US edition also added Watching The Detectives. Elvis Costello - My Aim Is True cover art. Picture: Press

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life: release date 9th September 1977 Both Bowie and Iggy were hugely productive once they’d moved to Berlin and released two albums each in ’77. The Igster’s second outing this year was his most popular, spawning the raucous title track, The Passenger and another track Bowie would later cover: Tonight. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life cover art. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Talking Heads '77: release date 16th September 1977 The debut album from David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison included the classic single Psycho Killer, plus Pulled Up and Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town. Talking Heads - Talking Heads '77 cover art. Picture: Press

The Stranglers - No More Heroes: release date 23rd September 1977 Another busy band in the year of 1977, the punks' second outing included the brilliant title track and the confrontational Something Better Change. The Stranglers - No More Heroes cover art. Picture: Press

Ian Dury - New Boots And Panties!!: release date 30th September 1977 The debut album from the much-loved songwriter and performer features a brilliant shot of him posing with his son, Baxter Dury. The album includes some of Dury’s signature tracks including Billericay Dickie and Sweet Gene Vincent. Later pressings also included Sex And Drugs And Rock ’N’ Roll. Ian Dury - New Boots And Panties!! cover art. Picture: Press

David Bowie - “Heroes”: release date 14th October 1977 Bowie’s second album of ’77 featured the all-time classic title track, but there are plenty of other great songs on there: Beauty And The Beast, Sons Of The Silent Age, The Secret Life Of Arabia and some more ambient tunes, courtesy of Eno. Brilliant cover, too. David Bowie - “Heroes” cover art. Picture: Press

Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell: release date 21st October 1977 The debut album from the Texas-born singer was masterminded by producer Jim Steinman and went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums of all time. Aside from the epic title track, songs included You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad and Paradise By The Dashboard Light. Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell cover art. Picture: Press

Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks: release date 28th October 1977 The legendary punk band issued their one and only studio album this year, which included all their hits: Anarchy In The UK, Pretty Vacant, Holidays In The Sun and God Save The Queen. Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks cover art. Picture: Press

Queen - News Of The World: release date 28th October 1977 The sixth album from Freddie Mercury and co featured the double whammy of We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions and the underrated single Spread Your Wings. The sleeve was painted by American pulp sci-fi artist Frank Kelly Freas and went on to scare Stewie Griffin in Family Guy. Queen - News Of The World cover art. Picture: Press

Electric Light Orchestra - Out Of The Blue: release date 28th October 1977 A classic double album from Jeff Lynne and his team, this monster LP included Turn To Stone, Sweet Talkin’ Woman, Wild West Hero and the Concerto For A Rainy Day which climaxes with the classic Mr Blue Sky. Electric Light Orchestra - Out Of The Blue cover art. Picture: Press

Ramones - Rocket To Russia: release date 4th November 1977 The New York punks issued their second album of the year (the first being January's Leave Home), which included the classics Rockaway Beach, Sheena Is A Punk Rocker and a cover of Surfin' Bird! Ramones - Rocket To Russia cover art. Picture: Press

Original Soundtrack - Saturday Night Fever: release date 15th November 1977 One of the biggest albums of 1977 came from the soundtrack the John Travolta disco movie, which featured a number of hits from the Bee Gees: Night Fever, Staying Alive, How Deep Is Your Love and more. Also on the album - certified 16 times Platinum in the US - were Tavares, The Trammps, Kool & The Gang, KC & The Sunshine Band and Yvonne Elliman. Original Soundtrack - Saturday Night Fever cover art. Picture: Press