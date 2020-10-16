Watch Miley Cyrus cover Arctic Monkeys' Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

See the throwback MTV Unplugged clip from 2014 which was re-shared after it went viral on TikTok this week.

A video of Miley Cyrus covering Arctic Monkeys' Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? has been resurfaced after going viral on TikTok.

This week saw MTV re-share their footage from the singer's MTV Unplugged session six years ago, after it went crazy on the platform of the moment.

Watch her performance above.

Miley's rendition got the seal of approval from the Sheffield band at the time, with Matt Helders telling Triple J it was one of his favourite covers of their music.

The drummer told the Aussie radio station on their Just Like A Cover show: "She did some bits in there I wish we’d have done".

The throwback video comes ahead of Miley's forthcoming At Home session with MTV, which will take place from her back garden and air in the States on 16 October from 7pm.

The cover comes from Miley Cyrus' 2014 MTV Unplugged performance. Picture: 1. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images 2. Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Matt Helders may have appreciated Miley's cover, but one artist who wont be watching her perform any time soon is Noel Gallagher.

The former Oasis songsmith and guitarist slammed her recent performance of Midnight Sky for the MTV Video Music Awards and blamed American culture on sexualising female artists.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

Meanwhile, this throwback clip will no doubt be getting Monkeys fans in the mood for new music, and they may not have to wait too long.

Fine art photographer and director Andreas Neumann caused a stir this week when he shared a photo of the band's drummer Matt Helders sitting behind a drum kit in the studio.

He captioned the black and white shot: "Loved seeing you brother @matthelders xoxo".

Fans jumped to speculate what the Brianstorm rocker could be doing, with one writing: "Recording AM7???" and many others chiming in.

However some fans provided an alternative theory that the was recording with Queens of the Stone Age, with another posing the question: "Homme's studio?"

One fan asked in the comments: "Does this mean that a new album is close? Please tell me its trueeeeee," while another said "Everybody stay calm... stay f*cking calm.."

