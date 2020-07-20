Proof that Chris Cornell could cover absolutely anything

The Chris Cornell estate has released a cover of Guns N' Roses Patience on what would have been the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's 56th birthday. Let's look back on some of his most epic covers.

The Chris Cornell estate has released a cover from the late grunge rocker on what would have been his 56th Birthday.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman shocked the world when he tragically lost his life to suicide on 18 May 2017, at just 52 years of age.

Three years on from his passing and to mark what would have been his 56th year, his family have released a cover of Guns N' Roses' Patience.

Listen to his incredible cover of the ballad above.

The grunge icon was no stranger to a cover or two, and this latest video from his estate just proves what a unique and special talent he had.

However, there's many more where that came from, which prove Cornell may have just been one of the most talented musicians and cover singers of our time.

From The Beatles to Dolly Parton and everyone in between, one YouTuber has compiled some of his most popular covers into one video and timestamped them for our viewing pleasure.

Whether or not you loved each and every one of his versions more than the originals, one thing is for certain: Chris Cornell always made a song his own.

Our personal favourite is his moving cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, which the Cornell estate released as a posthumous duet with his daughter Toni in 2018:

