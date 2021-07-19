Mark Hoppus shares cancer update: "I’m stage four"

Mark Hoppus from Blink 182 has revealed he has stage 4 cancer. Picture: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Blink 182 co-founder has discussed the type of cancer he has in an online Q&A and revealed that he is stage four.

Mark Hoppus has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

According to Billboard, the Blink 182 co-founder has revealed he has stage four cancer.

He revealed in an online Q&A: "My official classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A. As I understand it, it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage four, which is, I think, the highest that it goes."

According to Cancer Research UK, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHL is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The rocker also revealed that he is battling the same type of cancer that his mother suffered and beat.

"The cancer isn't bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me," said Hoppus.

The All The Small Things rocker also revealed that is currently experiencing a side effect of his chemotherapy treatment commonly known as "chemo brain" which is affecting his memory.

Hoppus' latest interview comes after he shared candid information about his treatment with his fans.

Taking to Twitter, the musician began: "Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."

The 49-year-old added: ""I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go."

The Dammit singer first revealed he was battling cancer in a statement in June this year, writing: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

He added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Last month also saw the pop punk rocker share an image of himself without any hair, which is no doubt a symptom of his chemotherapy treatment.

He captioned the image: "The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend."

