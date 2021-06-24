Travis Barker says he’ll be with Mark Hoppus ‘every step of the way’ after cancer diagnosis

The Blink-182 star revealed he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months.

Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge have shared their support for Mark Hoppus after the Blink-182 bassist revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Confirming the news on social media, Hoppus wrote: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Since, Travis Barker and former bandmate Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, have spoken out.

Talking to E! News, Barker commented: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

Meanwhile, DeLonge wrote on Twitter: "I too, have been aware of Mark Hoppus's cancer diagnosis for awhile now.

"And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack".

Others, including Taking Back Sunday, Good Charlotte's Billy Martin and All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth, have shared their support for Hoppus:

The bassist started trending on social media when he shared a no-deleted picture of him in hospital.

He then posted a statement revealing his diagnosis later on June 23.