Mantra of The Cosmos unveil Gorilla Guerilla single and trippy animated video

Mantra of The Cosmos have shared their debut single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The supergroup - made up of Shaun Ryder, Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez - have shared their debut single and animated video.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mantra of The Cosmos have shared their cosmic single Gorilla Guerilla.

The supergroup - comprised of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape) - have unveiled their first sonic offering, following their intimate live debut at The Box, London last night (5th June).

With it comes an animated psychedelic video, which was created by Shaun Ryder's son Ollie.

Mantra of The Cosmos - Gorilla Guerilla (Official Video)

Son of Beatle Ringo Starr, Zak Starkey called the track "a fantastic psychedelic groove from a band of misfits, outsiders and innovators,” whilst frontman Ryder adds: “It’s a f***ing blast mate!! It’s great when we’re not all irate.”

Speaking on the project as a whole, former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell said: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like minded souls who get off on the same music.”

Manchester legend Bez simply adds: “I always knew the best was yet to come".

READ MORE: Shaun Ryder reveals supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez will play Glasto

Following their intimate London gig, Mantra of The Cosmos are set to take on a considerably larger stage, playing Glastonbury Festival's Glade area on Sunday 25th June at 8.20pm.

Previously speaking about the group, their frontman told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who,” he said: “It’s what we’re doing all together.

Shaun Ryder on his jungle experience!

READ MORE - Bez on turning down Julia Roberts: "It's like the story of the fish that got away"