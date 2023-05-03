Shaun Ryder reveals supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez will play Glasto

Shaun Ryder has formed a supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Ethan Miller/Getty Images 3. Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty 4. Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays frontman has formed Mantra of the Cosmos with the musicians and revealed they’ll be performing at Glastonbury 2023.

Shaun Ryder has formed a supergroup with Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez.

The Happy Mondays frontman has revealed he’s busy recording an album, with The Who drummer and son of Ringo Starr, the former Oasis bassist and current lead guitarist of Ride and his Happy Mondays bandmate under the moniker Mantra Of The Cosmos and they’ll be performing at Glastonbury 2023.

According to The Sun’s Bizarre column, he said: “I’ve got a new band together.

“It’s me, Zak Starkey, you know, Ringo’s son, and the drummer in The Who, Andy Bell from Oasis [...]

“And we’ve been making a new album for BMG

“It’s a bit of a mixture of all that lot together."

The Step On legend explained that the album will be out later this year, but warned it will be very different from what any of the musicians have done before.

“It doesn’t sound like the Mondays or Black Grape or Oasis or The Who,” he said: “It’s what we’re doing all together.

"It’s coming out very soon.

“We’re doing Glastonbury with Mantra Of The Cosmos this year.

“It’s coming out pretty soon.”

