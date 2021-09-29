Måneskin’s 2022 UK and European dates: Dates, tickets and more

By Jenny Mensah

The Italian band and Eurovision 2021 winners are headed out on a tour next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

Måneskin became household names when they one the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, with their Zitti E Buoni single capturing audiences at home.

If they weren't famous enough, the band recently played the Paris leg of Global Citizen Live, which saw artists take part in 24-hour concerts in London, Paris and New York.

Now Damiano David and co are set to visit the UK and Europe on a headline tour next year called Loud Kids on Tour 2022, but where are they headed and how can you buy tickets?

Find out here.

Maneskin at Campidoglio to receive the Lupa Capitolina award. Picture: Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

What are Måneskin's 2022 UK and European tour dates?

FEBRUARY 2022

6 February -London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

10 February – Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 February – Luxembourg, Luxembourg -Rockhal

15 February – Warsaw, Poland - Towar Hall

19 February – Vienna, Austria -Stadthalle

21 February – Paris, France - Le Zenith

24 February – Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

26 February – Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

28 February – Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovini Hala

MARCH 2022

1 March – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

3 March – Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

7 March – Kiev, Ukraine - Stereo Plaza

9 March – Moscow, Russia - Stadium Love

11 March – St Petersburg, Russia - Tinkoff Arena

13 March – Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall

14 March – Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga

When do tickets go on sale?

Visit their official website to buy tickets for their UK and European dates now.

What does Måneskin mean?

Måneskin means Moonshine in Danish. The name was inspired by bassist Victoria De Angelis' half Danish heritage.

What does Måneskin's Zitti E Buoni track mean?

The title Zitti E Buoni roughly translates to Shut Up And Behave in English.

Lead singer Damiano David told Eurovision presenter and Dutch influencer Nikkie Turorials that the song is a defiant track about "being yourself and not caring what other people are saying to you".