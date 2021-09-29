Måneskin’s 2022 UK and European dates: Dates, tickets and more
29 September 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 12:59
The Italian band and Eurovision 2021 winners are headed out on a tour next year. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.
Måneskin became household names when they one the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, with their Zitti E Buoni single capturing audiences at home.
If they weren't famous enough, the band recently played the Paris leg of Global Citizen Live, which saw artists take part in 24-hour concerts in London, Paris and New York.
Now Damiano David and co are set to visit the UK and Europe on a headline tour next year called Loud Kids on Tour 2022, but where are they headed and how can you buy tickets?
Find out here.
READ MORE: What does Måneskin mean? Facts about the Eurovision 2021 winners
What are Måneskin's 2022 UK and European tour dates?
FEBRUARY 2022
6 February -London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
10 February – Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 February – Luxembourg, Luxembourg -Rockhal
15 February – Warsaw, Poland - Towar Hall
19 February – Vienna, Austria -Stadthalle
21 February – Paris, France - Le Zenith
24 February – Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
26 February – Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
28 February – Prague, Czech Republic - Mala Sportovini Hala
MARCH 2022
1 March – Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
3 March – Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
7 March – Kiev, Ukraine - Stereo Plaza
9 March – Moscow, Russia - Stadium Love
11 March – St Petersburg, Russia - Tinkoff Arena
13 March – Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Suurhall
14 March – Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga
When do tickets go on sale?
Visit their official website to buy tickets for their UK and European dates now.
READ MORE: These are the Top 10 most popular UK Eurovision songs of all time
What does Måneskin mean?
Måneskin means Moonshine in Danish. The name was inspired by bassist Victoria De Angelis' half Danish heritage.
What does Måneskin's Zitti E Buoni track mean?
The title Zitti E Buoni roughly translates to Shut Up And Behave in English.
Lead singer Damiano David told Eurovision presenter and Dutch influencer Nikkie Turorials that the song is a defiant track about "being yourself and not caring what other people are saying to you".