What does Måneskin mean? Facts about the Eurovision 2021 winners

Måneskin won the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Italian band were crowned winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Find out the meaning of their name and their song, plus more facts about the band.

Måneskin became household names on Saturday (22 May) when they won the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Despite underwhelming points from the jury, the viewers were captivated by their Zitti E Buoni performance and helped catapult it to the top of the table with 524 points.

The band are now known all across the globe, but what does Måneskin actually mean and where did they get the name from?

Find out the answer to this question, plus find out what Zitti E Buoni means and more.

READ MORE: Watch Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin cover The Killers' Somebody Told Me

What does Måneskin mean?

Måneskin means Moonshine in Danish. The name was inspired by bassist Victoria De Angelis' half Danish heritage.

Who is the lead singer of Måneskin?

The frontman of Måneskin is Damiano David. The band is completed by bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio.

Where are Måneskin from?

Just incase you didn't know already, Måneskin are from Rome, Italy.

What does Måneskin's Zitti E Buoni track mean?

The title Zitti E Buoni roughly translates to Shut Up And Behave in English.

Lead singer Damiano David told Eurovision presenter and Dutch influencer Nikkie Turorials that the song is a defiant track about "being yourself and not caring what other people are saying to you".

Unbelievably, the song started off its life as a soft and much slower a ballad.

How did Måneskin form?

The bandmates first met each other as students of the same high school in Monteverde Rome. Damiano David wasn't originally in the band, but he quickly replaced their lead singer.

The band decided to form anew in 2016 and came up with their name when they had to register for Pulse - a local music competition for emerging acts. The band asked their half Danish bassist Victoria De Angelis to offer up some Danish words and soon enough Måneskin was born.

Watch the band explain more below:

Does Måneskin have albums?

Måneskin have released two studio albums in Il ballo della vita (2018) and Teatro d'ira: Vol. 1 (2021) and an EP entitled Chosen (2017).

Why was Måneskin's Damiano David accused of taking cocaine at The Eurovision Song Contest 2021?

During the Grand Finale of the Eurovision Song Contest, the band's frontman was captured bending down towards the table in front of the camera. However, the band vehemently denied taking drugs at the ceremony and their lead singer Damiano David volunteered to take a drugs test to clear his name, which he indeed passed.

When was the last time Italy won Eurovision?

Italy last won Eurovision in 1990 when Toto Cutugno won with Insieme in Zagreb, Croatia.

Relive the moment he won here:

Were Måneskin on X Factor Italia?

Yes, Måneskin took part in the eleventh season of X Factor Italia back in 2017 and reached second place.

The four-piece performed many covers, including Ed Sheeran's You Need Me, I Don't Need You and The Killers' Somebody Told Me.

Watch Måneskin's rendition of Brandon Flowers and co's 2004 classic here:

READ MORE: These are the Top 10 most popular UK Eurovision songs of all time