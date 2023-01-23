Axl Rose, Billy Corgan & Alanis Morissette pay tribute at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial

Axl Rose performs at Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Guns N'Roses frontman was among those to honour the late daughter of Elvis Presley, performing the band's November Rain single.

Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service took place on Sunday 22nd January and the likes of Axl Rose were among the mourners.

The only child of Elvis Presley sadly died on 12th January, aged 54, and her friends and family celebrated her life, joined by the likes of Alanis Morissette, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and the Guns N' Roses frontman.

Axl Rose performed an emotional rendition of November Rain at the service which you can watch below:

Billy Corgan performed the track Sheila- taken from Smashing Pumpkins' 1998 Adore album, while Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette sang her 2021 song Rest at the public service.

Watch her emotional performance of the song below:

The service also included a tribute from her mother Priscilla Presley and a tribute to her children from Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York.

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland - which Elvis left to her - alongside her son Benjamin Keough, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2020.

Last week saw Axl Rose pay tribute to his close friend and open up about their bond.

"I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," he told People magazine. "Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating, explained the Sweet Child Of Mine singer. "It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated."

He added" "I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. And really, with the closeness of their relationship, one could hope — but truthfully, it didn't seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality".

The rocker also revealed that Presley would share stories with him about her father Elvis backstage at his shows.

"I was fortunate enough to hear about her father and her experiences and memories with him first hand. She came to shows and we hung out backstage," said Rose. "It was always great to see her and she was always fun n' super supportive."

Rose also talked about the recent Elvis biopic, which he revealed Lisa Marie was "very proud of".

"Over the last few months we spoke a lot about the Elvis movie which she was very proud of, and especially that it touched on her father's love since early childhood of black gospel, and later, the blues," he says. "She was very nervous at first of how the public would react to the film because it was so important to her to do right by her father."

Reflecting on his own beliefs on the afterlife, the Paradise City Rocker also said: "What comes after life who knows but I'd like to think they're together, her and Ben with her father and Ben's grandfather in some way, and Lisa, and the most important men in her life are happy together."

