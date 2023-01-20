Guns N' Roses appear to confirm Glastonbury 2023

Guns N' Roses' seem set for Glastonbury Festival inset. Picture: 1.Gary Miller/Getty Images 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have confirmed themselves for the festival, with Duff McKagan spilling the beans on his radio show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Guns N' Roses have appeared to confirm themselves for Glastonbury 2023.

The band's bassist Duff McKagan has let slip on his radio show on Sirius XM that the band are headed to the festival this year.

In audio shared onto Reddit, the Paradise City rocker can be heard saying: "Maybe some of those Iggy shows we're going to do".

When it was presented that BST Hyde Park would be iconic, he added: "And Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."

Listen to the clip here.

🚨 SELF CONFIRM 🚨



And it's a biggie. On his radio show Guns n Roses bassist says "Glastonbury will be iconic!"#Glastonbury #GunsNRoses https://t.co/4JoeBlagbO — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) January 20, 2023

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Axl Rose opens up on friendship with Lisa Marie Presley

So far, Elton John has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2023.

The Rocket Man singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, which runs from 21-25 June.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.

Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses reportedly 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2023