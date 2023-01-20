Guns N' Roses appear to confirm Glastonbury 2023
20 January 2023, 13:40 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 14:04
The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have confirmed themselves for the festival, with Duff McKagan spilling the beans on his radio show.
Guns N' Roses have appeared to confirm themselves for Glastonbury 2023.
The band's bassist Duff McKagan has let slip on his radio show on Sirius XM that the band are headed to the festival this year.
In audio shared onto Reddit, the Paradise City rocker can be heard saying: "Maybe some of those Iggy shows we're going to do".
When it was presented that BST Hyde Park would be iconic, he added: "And Glastonbury's going to be iconic for us. We're going to be announcing some shows soon guys."
So far, Elton John has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury 2023.
The Rocket Man singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, which runs from 21-25 June.
Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be playing the set, which will mark the last UK gig of his farewell tour after 52 years on the road.
Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".
