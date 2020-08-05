QUIZ: Do you know ALL of the lyrics to Linkin Park's In The End?

As Linkin Park prepare to celebrate 20 years of their seminal debut album, we test you on one of its most iconic tracks.

Linkin Park are set to celebrate the release of their debut album Hybrid Theory this year, and the band's co-founder Mike Shinoda has teased some "fun stuff" to mark the occasion.

The band's seminal album featured memorable tracks such as One Step Closer, Crawling and Papercut, but their In The End single is arguable one of their most memorable of all time.

How much do you think you can remember of it? Take our test below:

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the words to Linkin Park's Numb?