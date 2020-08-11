Linkin Park release Hybrid Theory One Step Closer merchandise collection

The surviving members of Linkin Park. Picture: James Minchin/Press

The nu-metal rockers have begun their celebrations for the 20th anniversary of their Hybrid Theory album by launching a capsule collection.

The surviving members of the nu-metal band are preparing to mark 20 years since the release of Hybrid Theory this October, and their first release focuses on the band's lead single One Step Closer, with a clothing collection based around the song.

Fans can head to their online store to buy anything from hats and key rings to T-shirts and hoodies.

Items are on sale for as little as $10, but the most expensive item is the LP Street Soldier Tee & Pin Set Bundle for $75, which includes a T-shirt, a Hybrid Theory era print and a five piece pin set.

Linkin Park launch One Step Closer capsule collection. Picture: store.linkinpark.com

The collection comes after the band teased throwback content on their website. Taking to Instagram they shared a video with the caption: "We’re finding some weird stuff on our old band computer. See for yourself at www.linkinpark.com".

A quick look on the band's official website sees that more plans are definitely underway, as a throwback internet error sign pops up, which reads: "Unable to access linkinpark.com Accessing cached emulator".

Linkin Park's website shows mysterious error ahead of 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory. Picture: Linkin Park

Mike Shinoda previously teased their anniversary plans revealing the band have "some fun stuff" in the works.

As reported by Louder Sound, the rapper, singer and instrumentalist told Kerrang's Face To Face: "We're planning some fun stuff. All I'll say is that we've put some work in – not just the band. In fact, I'd say the label and management and the folks who have been with us for a long time and worked on our stuff along the way".

The In The End rocker added: "We've done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of Hybrid Theory?’ and try to do our best to actually do a bunch of those ideas."

However Shinoda noted that the band's passionate fans are often so creative, they end up thinking of ideas better than the band themselves.

"It's always difficult. The Linkin Park fanbase is one of the most creative and active fanbases out there. The problem, for me, is that if I'm not allowed to divulge information because I want it to be a surprise, then the creative fanbase starts jumping out and imagining things.

“They come up with their own great ideas, and then once in a while, those great ideas are better than our ideas!

"So I would urge the fanbase to just let it happen and don't come up with ideas of what we ought to do, because your ideas might be better than ours.

