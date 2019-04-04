Watch Liam Gallagher in As It Was documentary clip

The first look at the former Oasis frontman's documentary, which charts his return and the making of his As You Were album, is here.

The first teaser clip and the release date for Liam Gallagher's As It Was documentary has been revealed.

Last year it was revealed that a film on the former Oasis frontman's return to music and the creation of his first solo album was in the works.

Now, the first official snippet of the film has been released, which sees Gallagher travel to his comeback gig in his hometown of Manchester.

Watch it above, courtesy of Altitude Films.

As It Was is set for release in UK & Irish cinemas on 7 June:

Liam Gallagher in the As It Was documentary teaser clip. Picture: YouTube/ Altitude Films

A press release explains: "Liam Gallagher As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

The film is directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald and produced by Joel Kennedy and Julian Bird.



READ MORE: Liam Gallagher celebrates daughter Molly Moorish's 21birthday

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher confirms "mega" documentary is over

Watch Lily Allen impersonating Liam Gallagher: