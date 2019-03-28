PHOTO: Liam Gallagher celebrates daughter Molly Moorish's 21st birthday

Liam Gallagher and his daughter Molly Moorish. Picture: Press + Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The former Oasis frontman has marked the milestone with his formerly estranged daughter, who he met for the first time in 2018.

Liam Gallagher has helped his daughter Molly Moorish celebrate her 21st birthday.

The former Oasis rocker hadn't met his formerly estranged daughter - who he shares with ex lover Lisa Moorish - this time last year.

But now the pair have shown just what a difference a year makes, with Molly sharing a snap which sees her proud dad hold up a huge pink 2 balloon, while she holds up a 1.

See the snap, which she shared on Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram Twenny1 A post shared by Molly (@mollymoorish) on Mar 26, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

And it looks as though Gallagher is very keen to keep things in the family, teasing that his son Gene will be set to appear on his new album.

The Wall Of Glass singer is currently working hard in the studio on the follow-up to 2017's As You Were, and took to Twitter to share a snap of his son, with the caption: "Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x"

Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x pic.twitter.com/CBXyfY0Gme — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2019

According to reports, the 17-year-old is in his own band called Grimmo and sees himself on the guitar alongside his friend Cody Grimaldo and his pal Alf Carroll on drums.

Previously speaking about Gene Last year, Gallagher revealed he was "desperate to be in a band".

Speaking to the Australian Herald Sun ahead of his first solo Aussie shows last year, Liam explained: "Gene’s still in sixth form but he’s desperate to be in a band.

He plays guitar and drums, he’s on the look out for band members."I’ve not heard him sing, but he’s got the attitude and the look for sure."He’s a good little guitar player, he’s better than me. I mean, I can’t play, but he’s good.”



