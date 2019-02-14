Liam Gallagher confirms completion of "mega" As It Was documentary

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter reveal he'd seen the film, which charts his return to music and the making of his first solo album As You Were.

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he's seen his As It Was documentary that it's "mega".

Last year it was reported that a music documentary was in the works, which was set to chart the former Oasis star's journey from "living on the edge, ostracised lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and bitter legal battles," to his solo success and the release of his debut album As You Were.

Now the Wall Of Glass singer has taken to Twitter to confirm he's seen the finished article, writing: "Just seen the film As it was and it’s mega well done to all involved as you were as it was who are ya want some dickhead LG x".

Just seen the film As it was and it’s mega well done to all involved as you were as it was who are ya want some dickhead LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 14, 2019

Previously taking about the announcement, Gallagher said: "As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback. It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world. I hope you enjoy the film… As You Were."

The Manchester legend's comeback gig saw him pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack by placing 22 candles on the stage before his set.

The crowds also paid tribute by chanting "stand up" for the 22 victims of the attack, which you can watch in our video below:

Meanwhile, this week Liam Gallagher has confirmed a gig in County Cork at the Irish Independent Festival on 23 June 2019, and promised he'll play new material there.