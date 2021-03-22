Lana Del Rey's Rock Candy Sweet album: When is it out?

22 March 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 15:18

Lana Del Rey on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8
Lana Del Rey has announced another album for 2021. Picture: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Just after releasing her Chemtrails Over the Country Club record, Lana Del Rey has announced her eighth album will be very close behind. Find out more here.

Lana Del Rey has shocked her fans by announcing the release of another album this year.

The US singer-songwriter's Chemtrails Over the Country Club album was released to positive reviews on 19 March, but it's since been confirmed that an eighth record will come hot on its heels this summer.

Taking to Instagram to share the cover, Lana wrote: "ROCK CANDY SWEET
"June 1".

When is Lana Del Rey's Rock Candy Sweet released?

Rock Candy Sweet is set for release on 1 June 2021.

Fans were of course delighted by the news, which would give them a double helping of new music from the artist in 2021.

One fan wrote under her Instagram post: "2021 just got much much better".

Another wrote on Twitter: "The good news keeps on coming: Album of the year so far (probably) already has an announced follow-up."

One eagle-eyed fan noticed that the promo photo for her current album features as the artwork for its follow-up

Chemtrails Over the Country Club is out now.

Listen to it here:

